Gaurav Taneja, who is well known for his YouTube channel Flying Beast, landed in trouble on Saturday for creating a stampede-like situation in Noida Sector 51 Metro station by celebrating his birthday. However, he was later granted bail.

Reportedly, the YouTuber booked a Metro rail coach for his birthday celebration. He claimed that he was informed that the capacity of the train would be 200 people, 50 people for each coach. However, a large crowd gathered on the road after he announced to his followers about the celebrations.

This turned out to be a nightmare for Gaurav Taneja. However, now he is out of it. While he made headlines for his arrest, we today reveal to you his net worth and YouTube income that will surprise you.

Flying Beast, one of India’s most prominent YouTubers, is said to have a net worth of more than Rs 35 crores, as per a DNA report. His YouTube Ad-sense compensation is estimated to be around Rs 20 Lakhs.

Apart from Flying Beast, Gaurav Taneja also runs two other YouTube channels, FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa. Reportedly he earns more than Rs 22 – 25 lakhs from his three YouTube channels and different sponsorships. Not many know that he is also a law student at Delhi University.

Taneja often uploads videos about fitness, lifestyle, and gaming. He has also won several body-building competitions. His wife Ritu Rathee, who is a commercial pilot, is also often seen in his Vlogs. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed Rasbhari and Chaitravi were born in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

A few months ago, Gaurav Taneja was trolled on social media after he posted the photo of his house-warming puja and wrote regular havan is a natural antidote to pollution. “Hinduism is a science-based way of life. On 3 December, 1984, two families remained unaffected from Bhopal gas leak. They performed regular havan….,” he wrote.

