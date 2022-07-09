The much-awaited Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. The first episode of the chat show that was released on Thursday was hilarious and entertaining. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the show. One of the interesting moments was Ranveer called Uorfi Javed a fashion icon.

For the unversed, Uorfi is well known for her unique sartorial choices. She is often trolled for fashion sense. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant will either shock or surprise you with an outfit made of just flowers or a dress made of cotton candy.

Ranveer Singh called Uorfi Javed a fashion icon during the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. Now the Bepannaahh actress has reacted to it. She shared a video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you’re so sweet!”

Take a look at Uorfi’s reaction below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar in the episode revealed how the “Boycott Bollywood” trend has been prevalent on social media for the past two years. He said to Alia Bhatt, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress then added, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Ranveer Singh then asked “Why?” to which KJo shared how the Hindi film industry was vilified. He said, “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attacks.”

