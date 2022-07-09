Ranveer Singh got married to the love of his life, Deepika Padukone in 2018. The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding at Lake Como, Italy after dating for almost 6 years. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor is now recalling the first ever time he met his ladylove in person. Scroll below for some dreamy details.

As most know, Ranveer had been making a lot of noise recently over his episode of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor promoted the gig in full swings and the much-awaited episode premiered yesterday on Netflix.

It was during Ranveer vs Wild that Ranveer Singh opened up about his first ever meeting with Deepika Padukone. Of course, as one can expect, they met for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film but the sparks were felt instantaneously.

Recalling their meeting for Ram Leela, Ranveer Singh revealed, “In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s a breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it.”

He continued, “She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!”

Ranveer Singh also revealed that he knew she was the one within the first 6 months of their relationship. “Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she’s the one for me,” he revealed.

Quite a dreamy tale that was, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham.

