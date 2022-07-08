National award-winning filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls the contribution of late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ghai has worked with Kumar in three successful films – ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Saudagar’ between 1982 and 1991. In fact, Ghai also bagged an award as director for ‘Saudagar’.

Advertisement

Remembering the veteran actor Dilip Kumar, Ghai said, “My words fail me to pay my tribute to the greatest legend of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary today. He listened to his director in every scene as a student and performed like a master on the screen. He is my most beloved actor and person both. You are with us Saab forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @subhashghai1

Dilip Kumar was one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema with a career span between 1944 to 1999 with multiple award-winning performances.

Dilip Kumar is known for some of the iconic films of Indian cinema naming ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ among many others.

Recently, the late actor’s wife Saira Banu took to social media to pen a heartfelt not for her late husband. The former actress couldn’t help but cry as she remembered the actor.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai last year.

Must Read: Shamshera Required Prep Of 1 Year, 4 Months Of Set Construction By 500+ Workers, 140 Days, 2.5 Years Of VFX Reveals Director Karan Malhotra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram