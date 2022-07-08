Karan Johar is someone closely associated with late 1990s and early 2000s’ cinema and that is the reason his movies enjoy massive fan following even today. He has delivered several hits as a producer and filmmaker and it is only common for the 90s kids to remember his classics like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Ever wondered what K2H2 would look like if made with the new gen actors? Here’s what KJo feels.

For the unversed, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a 1998 Bollywood film which brought in massive numbers at the box office. The movie was directed by Karan Johar and featured actors like SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Sana Saeed, amongst others. The plot of this classic is about a pair of best friends and how they realize their true feelings for each other years after graduating from college.

It is a given that if Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is ever remade with new actors, the expectations from them will be way too much. It won’t be easy to choose a young generation star cast for this film but looks like director Karan Johar already has a few names in mind.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Karan Johar was asked to take the name of three actors other than the original star cast who could ace the roles of Rahul, Anjali, and Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As a response, KJo decided to put all of us in thought as he said, “I would say Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi. Alia would play Kajol’s role, Janhvi would play the hottie role – Rani, from college and Ranveer would be Shah Rukh.”

In the same interaction, Karan Johar was also asked about his favourite shows and looks like we have found the common link between us and him. “My favourite show of all time is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Recently, I’ve loved a lot of the shows but a show made by the Viralfever called the ‘Aspirants’. Loved that!”, he said.

