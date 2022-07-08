Kamaal R Khan who happens to be a self-proclaimed critic never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his controversial tweets. Every Friday he watches Bollywood films and reviews them for his fans on YouTube and shares his views on Twitter as well. The latest film under his radar is Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ and well, KRK didn’t like it and is trolling the actor and calling him ‘Gareebon Ka Tiger Shroff’ on the microblogging site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Khan is quite popular on Twitter and enjoys a huge fan following there with over 5 million followers. He never misses a chance to troll Bollywood celebrities and his Twitter feed is proof of the same.

KRK took to the microblogging site and shared a picture of a theatre while trolling Vidyut Jammwal and wrote, “Now watching Gareebon Ke Tiger C grade actor #Vidyut’s film #KhudaHafiz2 all alone in the very small theatre. This small Theatre is also having only 2 shows of this film at 10am and 5pm. Doston Dekhlo Aapke Liye Mujhe Kya Kya Dekhna Padta Hai.”

Now watching Gareebon Ke Tiger C grade actor #Vidyut’s film #KhudaHafiz2 all alone in the very small theatre. This small Theatre is also having only 2 shows of this film at 10am and 5pm. Doston Dekhlo Aapke Liye Mujhe Kya Kya Dekhna Padta Hai. pic.twitter.com/duKiIlsLaz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 8, 2022

KRK didn’t stop there and trolled Vidyut Jammwal’s starrer and wrote, “Ye Kya Mazaak Chal Raha Hai, Kuch Samajh Hi Nahi Aa Raha Hai. Bhai @KumarMangat #KhudaHaafizChapter2 Jaisi film Aajke Waqt Main Kaun Banata Hai! AAP Bollywood Wale Itne Mazaak Ke Mood Main Kyon Ho Bhai!”

Ye Kya Mazaak Chal Raha Hai, Kuch Samajh Hi Nahi Aa Raha Hai. Bhai @KumarMangat #KhudaHaafizChapter2 Jaisi film Aajke Waqt Main Kaun Banata Hai! AAP Bollywood Wale Itne Mazaak Ke Mood Main Kyon Ho Bhai! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 8, 2022

The self-proclaimed critic didn’t stop there and wrote in a following tweet, “It’s interval and film #KhudaHaafiz2 is a 2₹ film till here! Quality of this film is worst than Rajasthani films. Bhojpuri films quality is 10 times better than this film. I can’t believe that #Zee bought this film for ₹42Cr!”

It’s interval and film #KhudaHaafiz2 is a 2₹ film till here! Quality of this film is worst than Rajasthani films. Bhojpuri films quality is 10 times better than this film. I can’t believe that #Zee bought this film for ₹42Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 8, 2022

I don’t have words to review this film #KhudaHaafiz2! Forget about good and bad. My question that how can anyone make such a film in today’s time? #Dhaakad and #OM are #Sholay and #MughalEAzam compare to this crap and Wahiyat film. #AaaThooo! Makers of this film shud be ashamed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on KRK trolling Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz 2? Tell us in the space below.

