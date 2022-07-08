Late Rishi Kapoor’s love story with Neetu Kapoor is known to every Bollywood fan. The actress who, slayed on the big screens with her films, was one of the most successful actresses of all time. She not only gave her contemporaries a run for the money but also ended up garnering accolades for her acting chops in films that broke and created many records. However, after basking in the success of her flourished career, she decided to give up on it at the age of 22.

Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married in 1980 after getting engaged a year before. The couple then welcomed their first child- a girl Riddhima in the same year.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor has written afterword in In Rishi Kapoor’s memoir Khullam Khulla where she spilt beans on some of the unknown facts about her and the veteran actor’s professional life. In the same memoir, Neetu Kapoor had revealed how she once called him a bad on-screen kisser. Speaking about the same the JugJugg Jeeyo actress had started with saying, “I don’t entertain feelings of jealousy or pettiness, and I’ve always been confident about the special relationship we share.”

Further divulging the deets about the same, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “(Rishi) was convinced I’d pounce on him as soon as the screening was over. So he waited nervously for my reaction while I sat through the film quietly and afterwards, got into the car without a word. Then I turned to him and said, ‘Bob, I’m so ashamed of you. How could you have been such a bad kisser? I expected you to be cooler, more with it.’ I could see him almost pass out with relief.”

That apart Neetu Kapoor had also revealed, “He used to drink his whisky and get high every evening. In that state, he always got a lot of things off his chest. Without realizing that it was his wife he was confiding in and not a male buddy, he would disclose everything about the girl he was interested in.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor made comeback to acting with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo that had a very fair run at the box office.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Breaks His Silence On Receiving Criticism & Trolling After Alia Bhatt Announced Her Pregnancy: “We Felt It Was The Right Time…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram