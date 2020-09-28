Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands.

The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain.

“Bday eve. #RK,” Riddhima captioned the post.

Ranbir Kapoor will turn 38 on Monday. Speaking of his work projects, the popular actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in “Brahmastra“, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is set for a December 4 release date but the pandemic might delay the same.

Ranbir who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju“, also has YRF’s Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in a Luv Rajan film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

We wish the star a happy birthday and all the best for his future projects! For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

