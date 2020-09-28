Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken us towards the drug nexus. A lot of Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor are being interrogated. Amongst others, 25-year-old Sara Ali Khan has been named in the soup too. As per reports, a furious Saif Ali Khan has refused to help her daughter and pinned all the blame on Amrita Singh. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Sara made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant in Kedarnath. During the shooting itself, rumours began doing the rounds that the duo is dating. Amid the NCB probe, videos of the couple smoking together at the late actor’s farmhouse also went viral.

In fact, it was also learnt that Sara Ali Khan accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends during their Bangkok trip. With the NCB calling the actress for interrogation, Saif Ali Khan is definitely not happy. If a report by PeepingMoon is to be believed, the Tanhaji actor has refused to help his daughter get out of this mess.

Saif Ali Khan has criticized mother Amrita Singh for all the mess. Amrita makes all the decisions for her daughter’s choices and clearly, it didn’t go the way that was expected. Furthermore, it is being said that Saif to escape from the entire controversy, has flown to Delhi. He along with Taimur has decided to accompany Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shoots the pending portions for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saif will be residing at the Pataudi palace until the drug row dies down. However, grandmother Sharmila Tagore is said to be leaving no stones unturned to help Sara Ali Khan. As most know, Sharmila was the Chairperson of the Censor Board from 2004-11. She has has been using her connections to help Sara get out of this mess.

Meanwhile, Sara has confirmed her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput during NCB interrogation. Rumours are also rife that the actress revealed of breaking up in January 2019. She stated that Sushant was not loyal in the relationship, so decided to call it quits.

