First of all, wishing a happy birthday to the very talented, Ranbir Kapoor. Inheriting the superior acting genes from ‘Kapoor Khaandaan’, the actor is successfully sailing in Bollywood industry. Amidst the never-ending nepotism and groupism debate, the actor has proved why he is worth staying in the reel game.

The birthday boy who turned 38 years old today, has definitely benefited with a silver spoon in the mouth. But over the years, the actor has proved his acting skills and rose strongly in the number game after witnessing several downfalls. His last and biggest hit to date is Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

After the failure of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor had himself said that “Sanju will either revamp or end his career”. Fortunately, with extraordinary word-of-mouth kicking in, the film fetched wonders and we saw the rebirth of the ‘Rockstar’.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, we’ll be recalling his biggest hits ever at the box office. And believe us, it’ll be truly fun. Let’s get started:

Sanju (2018)

The biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt was a risky topic but Rajkumar Hirani‘s credibility and Ranbir Kapoor’s acting did wonder at the box office. It made a domestic collection of 341.22 crores to become Ranbir’s highest grosser ever. Also, the film was the highest-grossing film of 2018.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was a perfect treat for rom-com lovers. Along with the magical chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir, the music had a great contribution to the film’s success. With 190.03 crores, YJHD is the actor’s 2nd highest grosser.

Barfi (2012)

This Anurag Basu’s light-hearted film proved to be a box office surprise to even the director and Ranbir. A bit off-beat in treatment, the film caught well with the audience as it made 120 crores in India.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

This Karan Johar directorial was a musical treat in the offering. It locked horns with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay but emerged victorious by crossing the century mark. It made a domestic lifetime of 112.50 crores.

Raajneeti (2010)

The political drama was the 3rd highest grosser of 2010. Ranbir Kapoor managed to shine amongst the strong star cast. It made a lifetime of 93.75 crores.

