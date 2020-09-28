Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its every actor and character a household name and same goes for Monika Bhadoriya. The actress is well known for her stint as Bawree in the show.

Monika joined the show in 2013, and she was part of the show as a love interest and fiancée of Bagha (Tanmay Vekaria). Her character is very much popular with masses. Especially, her catchphrase “Galti se mistake hogayi” has made its place in every viewer’s heart.

Unlike other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors, we haven’t seen much of Monika Bhadoriya talking off the screen. Luckily, we got our hands on one of her interviews with Mayapuri Cut. During the session, the actress revealed how she got the role of Bawree and much more.

During the interview, Monika Bhadoriya was asked about one rumour about her personal life, which is popular with her fans. She revealed that she has learnt through various sources about possessing a 10 crores’ bungalow. Obviously, the actress burst the balloon about her bungalow by addressing it a rumour, but she even expressed her desire of having the one in future.

Meanwhile, after being part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for six years, Monika Bhadoriya left the show in 2019.

The actress herself had confirmed her exit by quoting, “Yes, I have left the show but I don’t want to talk about it. The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn’t agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don’t mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don’t think it’s happening so yes, I am no longer a part of the show.”

As per SpotboyE, Monika left the show due to fees issue. “Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike to the makers. However, after a lot of discussions, things didn’t work out between both the parties and hence Monika decided to opt-out,” revealed a source.

