JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Karan Johar-backed film starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead may not be a blockbuster at the box office but has stayed stable for nearly two weeks. While the weekend collection saw a jump of 50%, the film is back to being stable this week.

Advertisement

Raj Mehta’s family drama had brought in 1.80 crores on Monday and 1.75 crores on Tuesday. Although anything above Rs 2 crores would have been better. Nevertheless, the film stayed stable even after a few new releases like R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi’s Rashtra Kavach Om.

Advertisement

While Aditya Roy Kapur’s film opened to low box office numbers, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is growing. The film managed to collect 4.50 crores* till the weekend. Overall JugJugg Jeeyo performed better than the two new releases.

Going by the weekday trend, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer is likely to earn around Rs 1.50 to 2 crores on day 13 i.e on Wednesday. This also means that the family drama will continue to keep pace till Thursday. Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder will create a dent in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led film’s collection.

Advance booking for Thor has already begun and it is in full swing. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release as Marvel studio teased fans and kept the excitement among the audience alive. The promotional activities also seem to create enough buzz to bring the audience to theatres.

Now all eyes are on how JugJugg Jeeyo performs at the box office after Chris Hemsworth starrer is released.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: 30% Increase In Shows, A Noticable Jump – It’s A Double Celebration Time For Varun Dhawan & Team

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram