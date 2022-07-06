Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder – featuring Chris Hemsworth as the God Of Thunder in his fourth standalone, is all set to release in Indian theatres tomorrow – July 7. While fans are excited to see Chris reprise his character alongside Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), they are also eager to see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

This Marvel film not only sees the Avenger, his friends, and a ‘scarred galactic killer’ who seeks the extinction of the Gods,’ but also an array of ‘cool’ monsters. But do you know how these monsters were created? Well, let us tell you it was in a super cute way. Read on t know all about it.

During a recent chat with People, Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi opened up about how the ‘cool’ monsters of the fourth Chris Hemsworth standalone movie were created. He said, “Here’s a fun fact, I haven’t talked about this at all… This is a world exclusive. The monsters in the film were originally based on drawings that all of our kids did.”

But how did it happen? Well, Taika Waititi revealed, “I was typing the script and my daughter kind of leaned over and she was like, ‘What’s an oil monster?’ That’s like the first thing I could come up with [when] I was writing. I said, ‘I have no idea. I just wrote oil monster, whatever that means.’” The Thor: Love And Thunderdirector continued, “And she goes, ‘What do you think that looks like? Do you think it’s spiky?’ And then she draws this like snakey thing.”

To this Chris Hemsworth then added, “And then Taika said to me, ‘Tell your kids to do some drawings,’ and they did some drawings.” Waititi then explained that he gave the drawings directly to the visual development artists working on the VFX for the film. The filmmaker said, “They turned them into these fully rendered, wild monsters,” he says.

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi concluded by saying, “In some of the kids [drawings], they were super colorful. So we toned those down. But yeah, that’s why the monsters are so weird and look so cool. That’s why the monsters look like they were created by kids.”

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder releases in theatres in India tomorrow – July 7. While Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman essays the parts of Jane Foster and Mighty Thor and Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher. The film also stars Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Waititi as Korg, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

