Celebrities, much like everyone, don’t go around talking to strangers about their s*x lives. However, sometimes they do let some secrets slip in a tweet or interview. Did you know, once Kim Kardashian revealed her favourite s*x position? Scroll down to know.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame may have not appeared in films to make headlines but she does know how to hog the limelight all to herself. From her s*x tape with Ray J to baring it all for her cover shoot, the reality Tv star has always managed to raise your brows.

Fans of Kim Kardashian would know that she is quite bold and very open with her choice. She does not shy away from speaking her mind either. During a conversation with Love magazine, Kim admitted a few facts about herself you probably could’ve lived without knowing.

The American socialite said that she likes it “from the back” when it comes to s*x — and, ahem, there’s no such thing as being “too big.” That revelation is just the tip of the iceberg. She also opened up on the infamous s*x tape that reportedly brought her to fame.

Kim Kardashian said that she is sick of people crediting her s*x tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J for making her famous. She said, “Maybe that’s how some people heard about me but I didn’t launch my career off of that. That was 12 years ago, no 13 years ago now, so I just try to move on and put it in the past because I think that everyone in life does things they’re not proud of but you can’t sit and dwell on them forever.”

“When someone asks me, ‘What do you do?’ under my breath I want to say, ‘Ask my f—king bank account what I do.’ But I would never say that to someone’s face,” Kim added.

Kim also posed completely n*de and full frontal in various shots.

