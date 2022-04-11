Kim Kardashian is reportedly reaching out to her lawyers as she fears her ex-Ray J will leak another s*x tape soon. For the unversed, back in 2007, the KUWTK star hit the headlines after the tape with the singer was released. Not only did it make her a well-known figure around the globe, but it is also said that she made $20 million from it.

Previously, it was also reported that not just one, but a second such tape also exists. It was revealed by Ray’s former manager Wack 100 in a podcast. However, Kim’s team quickly rubbished this as a false statement and denied its existence.

However, now as per The Sun, a source has revealed that Kim Kardashian is worried that Ray J will release more intimate moments with the SKIMS founder, filmed years ago. The report states that the singer plans on making millions through it. Meanwhile, she is splurging on gathering a team of attorneys to shut him down, and she is determined to protect her family “at all costs”.

“Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate,” the source said. “She has told lawyers, ‘over my dead body is this happening again,’” they continued. When the first tape of Kim Kardashian was released, it threatened to ruin her career before it had begun, but in the end, it helped catapult her to fame.

It was also rumoured that Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner was the one who released her s*x tape. Meanwhile, this is not just the only drama surrounding the make-up mogul. As most of us know, she recently split up with Kanye West.

The announcement of their breaking up was much smoother than what followed. Kim Kardashian started to date Pete Davidson, who was recently spotted spending time with her daughter North. Their romance didn’t settle well with Ye, who went on a social media rant against the SNL comedian. Read more about that on Koimoi!

