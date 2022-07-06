It’s been over a decade since we witnessed James Cameron bringing magic to life on the big screens with his 2009 released Avatar starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. We now are once again embracing ourselves for another magic as we all await to see Avatar 2: The Way Of Water.

Advertisement

Fans worldwide have been waiting to see what the second part holds for them and we are quite close to witnessing a true artwork once again. The trailer of the film has received awesome responses from many. Now the director of the film has shared some deets about it and you surely would want to know this!

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with the Empire, Avatar 2: The Way of Water director James Cameron revealed that the film is 2 hours 40 minutes long. Shocking, right?! He sent out the message that the fans should not fuss about the long run time and just use the loo if needed.

Talking about Avatar 2: The Way of Water’s long run time, James said, “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch for eight hours […] I can almost write this part of the review,” he said in an interview with Empire.

“‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f*****g break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row.” “Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee,” Cameron concluded.

Meanwhile, the director of the film also revealed that he was planning to leave the franchise after its third instalment. He said, “I think eventually over time — I don’t know if that’s after three or after four — I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

What are your thoughts on James Cameron’s Avatar 2: The Way Of Water? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Is Breaking Records Even Before Thor Love And Thunder’s Release, Gains 600K+ Followers With 1 Video In A Day On TikTok

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram