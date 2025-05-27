Netflix has been dropping a lot of thrillers lately, but some gems get buried beneath the constant wave of new releases. One film in particular slipped past many until viewers stumbled on it and couldn’t stop talking about it. It’s called Fractured, and those who’ve seen it claim it left their heads spinning.

Fracture Plot: A Family Trip Turns Into a Nightmare

According to Unilad, the story kicks off with a family trip that takes a dark turn. Sam Worthington plays a father driving with his wife and daughter. When they stop at a gas station, an accident leads to their daughter injuring her arm, and they rush her to the nearest hospital.

Things seem normal at first until the daughter is taken for surgery, and both she and her mother vanish without a trace. Suddenly, the hospital claims there’s no record of them ever being there. From that moment, the film tightens its grip.

The viewers are pulled into the father’s desperate search, unsure of what’s real and what’s not. The tension doesn’t let up, and the twist, when it comes, flips everything upside down. It’s the kind of twist people keep thinking about long after the credits roll.

Viewers Can’t Stop Talking About the Plot Twist

Fractured, released in 2019, didn’t make huge waves then, but those who finally gave it a shot now swear by it. On X, one user tweeted, “Watching Fractured on Netflix and rooting for Ray the entire movie then the plot twist make you looking like a 👇(clown).”

Another added, “If you’re looking to have some sort of psychological turbulence, make a date with #fractured ❗️this movie blew my mind off, especially the twist at the end 🙆🏾” A third said, “Fractured on Netflix was a pretty good movie. I recommend it .”

A fourth user echoed, “Just watched Fractured on Netflix. My days! I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. And the ending 😨”

The critics, however, were not so impressed with the movie, the result of which is visible on the Rotten Tomatoes score (56%).

