Ever since Euphoria premiered in June 2019, it has captured the hearts and minds of the audience. The teen drama series stars some of the most well-known faces, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie. With two seasons out and the third next, fans have been waiting.

The cast is filming the third season right now, and if the production work does not get delayed, it is expected to be released in early 2026. While Zendaya was famous before Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney came into the limelight after starring in the show. Here’s what she has to say about what’s next.

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney Teases Unhinged Season 3

During a conversation with Empire Online, the Anyone But You star opened up about playing Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series. “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear,” she said and proceeded to add, “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes.”

Sydney Sweeney continued, “She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is.” She praised Sam Levinson, the showrunner, and revealed that both of them love to elevate the craziness.

“And this season is unhinged,” she teased, referring to the upcoming third season. When the interviewer asked if it’ll be more unhinged than the first two seasons, the actress laughed and said yes. Sydney also acknowledged how much Euphoria changed her life, with people finding out about her.

Sydney Sweeney On Online Vitriol After Complicated Roles

She also spoke about how some people cannot differentiate between the character and the actor. The 27-year-old expressed, “I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie,” referring to the role being quite popular. “People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character,” Sydney mused. She felt that if people were hating her because of her role, then she was playing it correctly.

When asked how she dealt with trolling, which has become part and parcel in today’s world, she replied with her love for acting since she was young. “I always dreamed of playing characters that I’ve been so lucky to be able to play, I knew it wasn’t gonna be all easy,” the Euphoria star felt. “And yeah, you learn. I was 20, filming the pilot of Euphoria, and 21 when it came out. So it was a whirlwind at a really young age. You have to roll with the punches and grow and learn and adapt,” Sydney then signed off.

