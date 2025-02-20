During an interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Sweeney spilled the details of an unexpected family movie night gone way off track. “My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t. I didn’t prepare my dad at all,” she admitted.

And that lack of preparation? It led to a hilariously awkward situation.

Sweeney’s dad, completely unaware of Euphoria’s R-rated chaos, decided to surprise himself. Not only did he watch the show; he invited his dad along too. Sweeney’s father and grandfather sat down, expecting to see their daughter’s latest work.

What they got instead? A front-row seat to one of TV’s most unfiltered takes on high school life.

Between the intense scenes, explicit content, and a whole lot of things grandpas never want to see their grandkids doing, the men did what any horrified family members would: they turned it off and walked out.

Sweeney later explained that work discussions aren’t a thing with her dad. “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations.” Safe to say, this particular conversation never happened.

While the men in her family hit the eject button, Sweeney’s grandmother fully backed her career. Not only did she support her performance, but she also became her biggest cheerleader – literally. Sweeney even brings her grandma to sets and sneaks her into cameo roles. Now that’s how you handle family support.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is not for the faint of heart. The show dives into the messy, complicated lives of high schoolers dealing with drugs, sex, trauma, and identity crises – all wrapped up in a neon-lit fever dream. It’s visually stunning, emotionally raw, and definitely not a casual watch for parents (or grandparents).

With a cast led by Zendaya, along with Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and the late Angus Cloud, Euphoria became a cultural phenomenon. But for Sydney Sweeney’s dad and grandpa? It was one show they couldn’t handle.

Moral of the story? Always, always read the parental advisory warnings before pressing play.

