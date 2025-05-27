When Frank Darabont’s post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead premiered in 2010, it became an instant hit among small-screen viewers. The immensely popular series, spanning eleven seasons, concluded in 2022. Among those seasons, one in particular truly stood out and won over critics, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score high enough to rival HBO’s The Last of Us series. Since both shows tell post-apocalyptic stories with strong characters, the golden question is: Can The Walking Dead at its peak really compete with the critical acclaim garnered by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s series? Read on to find out.

The Walking Dead: The Best-Rated Season

When The Walking Dead Season 1 hit the small screens fifteen years ago, it felt like a breath of fresh air in the overcrowded zombie horror genre. The opening season earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 87%. However, it’s not the highest-rated season. That honour goes to The Walking Dead Season 5, which boasts the show’s best RT score of 90%.

The Walking Dead Season 5 Vs The Last of Us

Now, coming back to the main question: Which has the better Rotten Tomatoes score – The Walking Dead Season 5 or The Last of Us series? Currently, The Last of Us holds an impressive overall critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing The Walking Dead Season 5, which has a score of 90%. This means The Last of Us wins this battle by a narrow margin of 5%, but The Walking Dead remains a worthy rival.

The Walking Dead – Plot & Cast

The show is set against the backdrop of a devastated world overrun by flesh-eating walkers following a zombie apocalypse. It follows former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who wakes up from a coma and eventually leads a group of survivors in their search for a secure place to live. But the survivors must also battle human adversaries, who are sometimes even more dangerous than the undead.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead?

All seasons of The Walking Dead series are available for streaming on Netflix in India.

The Walking Dead Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rick And Morty Season 8 Episode 1 Explained: Summer’s Tech Glow-Up & Rick’s Matrix Payback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News