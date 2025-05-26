Pedro Pascal is riding high after the success of the second season of the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, co-starring Bella Ramsey, which has just ended its seven-episode run. Although his character, Joel, suffered a brutal death in Season 2, fans welcomed his comeback with open arms, and Joel is still arguably the most talked-about role for a television series in the recent past.

If you are already starting to miss the dashing actor on screen, we recommend watching the entertaining action-adventure movie Triple Frontier. The film features Ben Affleck alongside Pedro Pascal in an ensemble cast. Read on to learn more about the movie, its streaming platform, and who should watch it.

Triple Frontier: Plot & Cast

Directed by J.C. Chandor (Margin Call), the action-adventure film revolves around five former Special Forces operatives (played by Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal), who join forces for a high-stakes mission in South America. They intend to rob a ruthless drug lord of his fortune. However, the mission does not go as planned when greed and trust issues begin to develop among them. Can they pull off the ambitious heist, take the money, and survive? Stream it now to see how their mission unfolds.

Where To Watch Triple Frontier On OTT?

Triple Frontier is available to stream on the Netflix OTT platform.

Triple Frontier: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 71% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb.

Who Should Watch Triple Frontier?

Triple Frontier is worth checking out if you are a fan of heist thrillers or military-themed action dramas combined with stunning visuals. Fans of Pedro Pascal and Ben Affleck shouldn’t miss this gritty, performance-driven action flick.

Triple Frontier Trailer

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: A 2025 Fan-Favorite Action-Comedy Just Hit Paramount+ — Have You Seen It Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News