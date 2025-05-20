Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s The Accountant 2 is competing with many movies in the theatres, but it is still hanging in there. The film has also maintained a spot in the domestic box office chart. It has now beaten the entire domestic haul of this flop DC movie, which had a massive budget around 150% more than that of Affleck’s latest film. Scroll below for more.

Affleck is a versatile actor who is also an acclaimed filmmaker. After playing Bruce Banner, aka Batman, in the old DC universe, he received newfound fame. This sequel was a much-awaited film for his fans as the first film received a lot of success and was made on a comparitively lower budget than this one. However, this 2025 film is nowhere near the first film’s financial numbers worldwide. However, it is slowly moving towards the $100 million milestone, which is expected to be its final achievement in the theatrical run.

The Accountant 2’s steady run shows how strong word-of-mouth can help the film. It has better critical ratings than the OG movie, which is helping it compete against several big-budget and multi-starrer movies at the box office. This Amazon MGM creation raked in a solid $4.8 million in the US on its fourth three-day weekend. It has registered the second-best fourth weekend for Amazon MGM and is behind Red One’s $7 million.

As per Box Office Mojo, The Accountant sequel has hit North America’s $58.9 million cume. The film has surpassed Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie à Deux‘s domestic haul. The 2024 box office bomb was made on a massive production budget of $200 million, and the marketing cost took another $100 million. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck‘s movie is made on a reported production budget of $80 million only.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga‘s Joker 2 collected $58.3 million only in its domestic run, and globally, it collected $207.5 million. The Accountant 2 has reached the $93.9 million cume worldwide and is expected to cross the $100 million milestone in the upcoming weeks. However, that depends on how strong its legs are amid several more new releases.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s The Accountant 2 was released on April 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 China Box Office: Back In Game, Earns Solid Numbers During Its 16th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News