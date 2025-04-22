Lady Gaga is known for being straightforward and a super-confident singer who can handle any situation gracefully. During her performance at Coachella weekend two, she experienced some technical difficulties that led her microphone to stop working. How the songstress managed the whole fiasco has won millions of hearts.

When Lady Gaga was singing her latest creation Abracadabra on stage, her vocal feed was cut off. It happened at the beginning of her set on week two of Coachella, which was held in Indio, California. We all know the hype of Coachella, one of the biggest musical festivals, and if something like a microphone malfunction happens to a star like Gaga, it’s never acceptable. This happened after BLACKPINK’s Lisa faced an onstage mishap on her second day of performance at Coachella. Scroll ahead.

Lady Gaga began the set for Abracadabra on top of a casket red gown that opened to become a cage, which revealed a set of background dancers along with her. However, when she was on top of that element, singing the first verse, her feed was cut off a few times, but she managed to continue it and powered it through to the chorus with hiccups. When she moved to the stage, one of the crew members handed her a handheld microphone to complete that performance. Later, she was given another headset mic for her other songs.

#LadyGaga explodes on the Coachella Main stage with #Abracadabra and amazing vocals despite a mic hitch which she fixed in 2 secs like a Pro: “At least you know I sing live.” 💪💣👩‍🎤💥🎤🏜️🏟️👑❤️‍🔥#Gagachellapic.twitter.com/byKfUo9Lxx pic.twitter.com/Vg0D5i4LLl — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) April 19, 2025

Around the end of her Coachella performance, she sat on a piano and sang Shallow for the audience. After finishing it, Lady Gaga gave a speech and talked about the issue she faced with the microphone. She got emotional while speaking to the audience and said, “Thank you so much for singing and dancing all night long. I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second.” While taking a subtle dig at other artists, the songstress said, “At least you know I sing live. And I guess all we can do is our best, right? I’m definitely giving you my best. I love you so much,” and left her fans in a frenzy as a lot of netizens were curious to know at whom she threw the shade.

LADY GAGA’s mic broke during her second weekend performing at Coachella – she tells the crowd “at least you know I’m singing live” 🎙️ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/RvhJ97vuTo — Queerly (@thisisqueerly) April 19, 2025

Many fans took X (previously known as Twitter) as their platform and shared their opinions. One of them wrote, “She’s such a pro.” Another fan commented, “She knows she outsings 99% of the industry, so she had to clock a gag.” One of the X users shared a throwback clip where Lady Gaga announces she never did lip sync and would never do it.

gaga has never lip synced her entire life and that’s what makes her a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/uyPNDuxRex — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) April 19, 2025

This is the second time Lady Gaga has performed at Coachella, the first being in 2017. What are your thoughts about her performance this time?

