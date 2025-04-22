American Idol is back! Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are the judges of the new season. 150 of the top talents were chosen at the start, which was followed by a massive cut down to the top 25. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singing reality show has now found its top 20, who were chosen after 30 million audience votes.

The latest season of American Idol airs every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC. Stay tuned as more and more artists go home, leading to an even more competitive batch of people competing to get to the end. Here’s which contestants were eliminated and which remain in the running as the top 20.

American Idol Season 23: Which Contestants Were Eliminated?

The four people eliminated include Grayson Torrence, a 21 year old from Providence Forge, Virginia. Up next, Kyana Fanene, a 28 year old from San Leandro, California. Then there’s MKY, a 25 year old from East Los Angeles, California. And lastly, there’s Penny Samar, a 23 year old from Williamsport, Pennsylvania whose dream was cut short on American Idol.

American Idol Season 23: Which Contestants Made It To The Top 20 After Eliminations?

Those still in the running include Amanda Barise, a 27 year old from New York City. Baylee Littrell, a 22 year old from Alpharetta, Georgia. Breanna Nix, a 25 year old from Denton, Texas.Canaan James Hill, a 17 year old from Dallas, Texas. Ché, a 28 year old from Essex, England. And then there’s Desmond Roberts, a 26 year old from Orange County, California.

Further there’s Drew Ryn, a 28 year old from Chino Valley, Arizona. Filo, a 23 year old from Dublin, California. Gabby Samone, a 23 year old from Baltimore, Maryland. Isaiah Misailegalu, a 17 year old from Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamal Roberts, a 27 year old from Meridian, Mississippi.

John Foster, an 18 year old from Addis, Louisiana. Josh King, a 24 year old from Matthews, North Carolina. Then there’s Kolbi Jordan, a 26 year old from Tulsa, Oklahoma. And Mattie Pruitt, an 18 year old from Eagleville, Tennessee. Olivier Bergeron, a 23 year old from New Brunswick, Canada.

The last batch of contestants include Slater Nalley, an 18 year old from Atlanta, Georgia. Thunderstorm Artis, a 29 year old from Haleiwa, Hawaii. Victor Solomon, a 26 year old from Peoria, Illinois. And last but not the least, there’s Zaylie Windsor, an 18 year old from Safford, Arizona.

Six more of these talented artists are set to be eliminated soon when the American audience votes and picks their top 14 based on all the recent performances by the contestants. Stay tuned for more details and updates.

