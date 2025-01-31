American singer and music reality TV show judge Katy Perry has been associated with American Idol for several years now. As the singer transitions to focus on her upcoming concert, she has parted ways with the singing reality TV show as a judge. She will be replaced by Carrie Underwood, who was once a contestant on the show.

In her interview with People, Katy Perry opened up about being replaced with Carrie Underwood in the next season of the show. “She was born on that show.” said the Fireworks singer, referring to Carrie’s past stint. “I think she knows how to steer it,” Perry further added. The pop star also commented that since Underwood has lived the experience “every single day” during her time on the show, the singer is “going to have a lot to offer anyone that is willing to listen.”

Carrie Underwood has previously opened up about returning to the show as a judge. She was the winner of the fourth season of the show back in 2005. In an interview with SiriusXM in August 2024, she said that she is “blessed to be rooted in country music” but is also active in other music genres. Speaking about her judgment style on the show, Underwood commented that she thinks she “can be constructive and honest but still kind.”

American Idol enters its twenty-third season, premiering on March 9, 2025, on ABC Network. Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie continue to judge the new season, while Ryan Seacrest returns as the host.

