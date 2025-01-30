Fireworks singer Katy Perry announced her Lifetimes Tour on January 27, 2025. The concert tour follows her latest album, 143. This will be the singer’s first major concert tour after the birth of her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Katy Perry revealed an update about her upcoming concert tour. She mentioned there might be “a section with some surprises.” She also revealed that she would be opening the concert early to cater to the needs of mothers who cannot stay late as they have to look after their children. She said, “There’s so much light and joy and hope. I will implement an earlier showtime because now I feel for all the mothers I put through when I started my show at 9:15.”

When will Katy Perry’s Lifetime tour begin?

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour will start on May 7 in Houston, Texas, followed by stops in Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Austin, TX, and Dallas. After the North American leg of the tour, the singer will then shift base to Australia before making a comeback to the US in July 2025.

After that, Katy Perry will visit Canada, followed by another set of concerts in US cities like Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Newark, Baltimore, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami. This series of concerts will continue towards South America and Europe, and this leg of the tour will wrap up on November 5 in Paris.

The presales for the US tours for Citi and Verizon holders have already begun on dedicated websites from January 28, 2025. The artist presale started on January 29, 2025. The general ticket presales will begin on January 31, local US time.

