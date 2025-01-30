Christian Bale is known for pushing his body to extremes for roles, but his transformation for ‘The Machinist’ was beyond drastic. To embody Trevor Reznik, a skeletal insomniac consumed by paranoia, he shed 62 pounds, dropping from 173 to just 110.

Christian Bale’s Insane Starvation Diet

The popular method actor’s 200-calorie diet was alarmingly restrictive, consisting of only a can of tuna and an apple per day, with coffee and water as his only drinks. To suppress hunger, he took up chain smoking and spent hours reading, sometimes for ten hours straight, without moving.

“It’s an amazing experience doing that,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “When you’re so skinny that you can hardly walk up a flight of stairs, you’re like, this being of pure thought.”

Besides functioning on just two hours of sleep a night, Bale described entering an almost meditative state, where his energy shifted entirely to his mind, though his body grew too weak to manage simple tasks like climbing stairs.

“I’d do a bit of eating hardly anything and losing 51 pounds, and then I’d put on seven pounds bingeing one night because I’d have a couple of drinks,” he explained.

The Price of Dedication

Bale’s isolation that came with this transformation was just as extreme—he cut off friends, social outings, and any indulgences to maintain his alarming weight loss.

“Also, at the time, I was engaged in a very filthy habit of smoking. So, I was rolling my cigarettes and sitting there puffing away,” he told GQ in 2022.

Bale added, “The main point was that somehow losing all the physical weight put all the energy into my brain, and so I only slept two hours a night, and all I wanted to do was read. And so I would sit and read endlessly, and I found that I could read without stopping or moving or needing a distraction. I could sit and read for 10 hours straight without moving a muscle.”

The ‘Dark Knight’ star admitted it wasn’t the wisest career decision, especially as a newly married actor trying to secure his place in Hollywood.

“There was no money in it, and it was like, Ooh bloody hell, I’m gonna lose my place or [where] I’m living,’ and I was pretty newly married and all that, so it wasn’t the business smart thing to do,” Bale reflected.

However, within a year, he bulked back up to a muscular 220 pounds to play Batman in ‘Batman Begins,’ proving that for Bale, there are no limits when bringing a character to life.

