GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: From Ranveer Singh To Taapsee Pannu – Complete List Of The Winners!

GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: The season of awards continues with the latest GQ Style Awards, 2019 which conducted its second edition on Saturday night. The event was graced by various celebrities starting from Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu to the Made In Heaven stars Jim Sarbh & Arjun Mathur and Kalki Koechlin. What excites us the most is the awards and its winners, and we’re sure that y’all must be equally excited to know the full list of awardees too.

Check out the entire list of GQ Style Awards 2019 winners below:

Most Stylish Man: Ranveer Singh

Most Stylish Woman: Anushka Sharma

Creative Powerhouse: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Creative Visionary: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Rule Breaker: Rajkummar Rao

Style Maven: Kalki Koechlin

Excellence In Acting: Taapsee Pannu

Urban Designer: Kunal Rawal

Cultural Provocateur: Shilpa Gupta

Music Maestro: Ankur Tewari

Young Designer: Ujjawal Dubey

International Man: Nick Wooster

Congratulations to all the winners!

