GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: From Ranveer Singh To Taapsee Pannu – Complete List Of The Winners!

GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: The season of awards continues with the latest GQ Style Awards, 2019 which conducted its second edition on Saturday night. The event was graced by various celebrities starting from Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu to the Made In Heaven stars Jim Sarbh & Arjun Mathur and Kalki Koechlin. What excites us the most is the awards and its winners, and we’re sure that y’all must be equally excited to know the full list of awardees too.
Check out the entire list of GQ Style Awards 2019 winners below:
Most Stylish Man: Ranveer Singh
Most Stylish Woman: Anushka Sharma
Creative Powerhouse: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Creative Visionary: Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Rule Breaker: Rajkummar Rao
Style Maven: Kalki Koechlin
Excellence In Acting: Taapsee Pannu
Trending
Urban Designer: Kunal Rawal
Cultural Provocateur: Shilpa Gupta
Music Maestro: Ankur Tewari
Young Designer: Ujjawal Dubey
International Man: Nick Wooster
Congratulations to all the winners!
Also, check out the best and the worst dressed from the event below:
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!