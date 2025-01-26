Once upon a celebrity moment, Katy Perry gave the term “shooting for the stars” a whole new meaning! For then-husband Russell Brand’s birthday, she dropped a cool £125K ($156K) on a ticket to space. Forget flashy watches or luxury cars; this was a one-way trip (and back, hopefully) to the cosmos via Virgin Galactic.

In 2011, Katy and Russell were Hollywood’s quirkiest lovebirds; this gift was the cherry on their cosmic cake. Brand had joked about heading to the stars, so Perry made the dream a reality. Sadly, the relationship didn’t last light-years, but this galactic gesture remains a moment of next-level love and whimsy. Katy, always one to think big, didn’t just aim for the moon; she aimed past it.

Fast forward to 2025, and Perry is still making headlines, but this time for her jaw-dropping fashion choices. Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, and a daring braless outfit with everyone gasping? Classic Katy Perry. She strutted in like she owned the galaxy, dressed in a long black velvet coat that swept the floor, paired with ripped black tights and stiletto heels. The ultimate “morning-after chic” aesthetic? Nailed it.

No jewelry, no overthinking. Just oversized black shades, a slick-back plait, and a vibe that screamed, “Yes, I meant to do this.” It’s giving “lost-my-top-after-a-wild-night-out-but-made-it-work.” And honestly, who else could pull that off? And this wasn’t even her first power move of the week. At Vogue World, she stunned in a barely-there floral gown teasing her new single, Woman’s World. Think cut-outs, strategically placed flowers, and a vibe that said, “Yes, I’m back. Miss me?” It’s all part of Katy’s big return, empowered, bold, and unapologetic.

So, from cosmic birthday gifts to stealing the show in Paris, Katy Perry is a one-woman galaxy of bold moves. Whether she’s aiming for the stars or dominating the runway, one thing’s certain: she’s still got it. Good for you, Katy. Keep serving those cosmic-level moments!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camila Cabello Flashed Her Busty Assets On Live TV Due To A Hangover – Check Out The Unmissable Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News