Robert Pattinson has been reflecting on the uncertain future of cinema, especially after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he admitted that the state of the film industry left him worried and nearly turned off from acting altogether.

The ‘Batman’ star confessed that the constant claims that “cinema is dying” during those years were hard to ignore, especially when scripts seemed uninspiring, leaving actors questioning their next steps.

“It’s strange because in the last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly,” Robert said to the outlet. “I was almost turned off. It started to get a little worrying.”

However, the actor found renewed hope in the works of friends like Brady Corbet, who directed him in ‘The Childhood of a Leader’ and whose latest film, ‘The Brutalist,’ has reignited his passion for the craft.

Robert mentioned how recent films and ambitious projects are making waves in the industry, with directors who are sparking excitement among audiences once again.

“I feel like the stuff that’s going to get nominated for Oscars this year is going to be interesting, and it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors the audience is excited about as well,” Robert said. He also named ‘Armand,’ ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Anora’ as some of his favorite recent releases as examples.

The newfound enthusiasm for the industry has Robert excited about his own future projects, including the sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho and set to release in March 2025. The movie, in which Robert plays the lead, follows a character who is “reprinted” every time he dies during a space mission, exploring themes of identity and survival.

Looking ahead, Robert will also begin work on ‘The Batman Part II’ and other indie films, marking an exciting return to the screen.

