Angelina Jolie, juggling the weight of mounting legal bills from her ongoing battles with Brad Pitt, is encouraging her six children to carve out their own financial independence.

While the actress wouldn’t accept money from her kids, she’s pleased to see them stepping up and lightening the load in their own ways.

Angelina Jolie’s Eldest Son Steps into the Film Industry

Jolie’s eldest son, Maddox, 23, has embraced a role as the third assistant director on Jolie’s latest film, ‘Stitches.’

With prior experience as a trainee on his parents’ ‘By the Sea,’ a bit part in Pitt’s ‘World War Z,’ and a production assistant stint on Jolie’s Golden Globe-nominated ‘Maria,’ Maddox’s career trajectory is impressively intertwined with his parents.

An insider highlighted on this development, noting, “Angelina is thrilled to be working with him again, but what she’s really excited about is that he’s earning a serious paycheck. Maddox would give it all to her – but Angelina wants him to keep it and learn to budget and save.”

Meanwhile, Pax and Knox, aged 21 and 16 respectively, also joined their mother’s Maria team as assistant directors.

Angelina’s Daughters Blaze Their Own Trails

Jolie’s daughters are making their marks as well—Shiloh, 18, is pursuing a passion for reading and tutoring while eyeing future film adaptations, Zahara, 20, is creating her own jewelry line and helping out at her mom’s dresshop, Atelier Jolle; and 16-year-old Vivienne is co-producing plays.

Though not in dire need of funds, Jolie appreciates the autonomy her children are building, noting it eases some financial pressure .

