Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is again in the headlines for yet another bike accident. He was in a deadly accident a few months back, and he reportedly crashed his bike on Friday, and the netizens are brutally slamming the star kid for the entire ordeal. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In July last year, Pax was riding his E-bike on a busy Los Feliz Blvd when he approached a red light and crashed into the back of a car. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet and onlookers thought that Pax was dead. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and survived a severe head injury. He was lying completely still on the road after the accident.

According to the photos acquired by TMZ, Pax Jolie-Pitt hit a car’s passenger door, which had a large dent. He was reportedly riding his purple and black electric bike in Los Feliz, Hollywood when he hit a car with his blue and black e-bike. The report further stated that Pax was riding the bike down the street with no hands when he turned the corner and hit the car.

Angelina Jolie‘s son was later spotted re-aligning his bike handlebars. The outlet further added that he got lucky this time, as he could have been run over by the car if the timing was slightly off. Several media outlets posted the news on social media and criticized the 21-year-old.

One of the users wrote on social media, “Rich kid problems.”

One concluded, “Sounds like He is reckless.”

Followed by one saying, “Time to take the bike away.”

Another suggested, “He should be calling an Uber.”

“Obviously a menace to society,” stated one user.

One quipped, “For the health of other peoples family he should stay off the road.”

One wrote, “Pax is just a crappy driver.”

A user showing concern said, “He should be wearing a helmet. I hope he is ok.”

Followed by one adding, “Start taking the metro.”

And one blaming Angelina wrote, “She has wrecked those poor kids.”

Check out the pictures of Pax Jolie-Pitt circulating on social media here:

: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, crashed his electric bike on Friday just six months after he was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in a previous crash. pic.twitter.com/KP0YPx10c2 — Tpapa OG 🇺🇸🇳🇬⭐ (@XViralNews7) January 25, 2025

