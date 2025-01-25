The 2025 Oscar nominations were revealed a few hours ago. While several notable and deserving names, such as Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and more, received nods, there were also a few snubs, especially Angelina Jolie’s brilliant performance in Maria.

Fans were appalled that Angelina was not appreciated and acknowledged by the Academy for her stellar performance. A new report has claimed that the actress might have been snubbed at the Oscars due to her divorce from Brad Pitt and his connections in the industry. Here’s what we know.

Was Angelina Jolie Snubbed During The 2025 Oscar Nominations Due To Divorce From Brad Pitt?

Angelina spent several months working on her performance, singing, and emotional quotient as she portrayed the role of Maria Callas. The movie’s director could not stop gushing about her hard work and skill. She even called the film and its story of pain personal to her. As per Page Six, the Lara Croft star put much effort into the biography.

Angelina Jolie absolutely robbed for Pablo Larraín's Maria. This year Best Actress winner in my heart!! 💘pic.twitter.com/XZXLGQljCV — veve (@wolfoftheriver) January 23, 2025

Apart from filming it, she also did press for it, and even though it was not as extensive, it was a big change for Angelina, who had not done any sort of promotion in years. A source told the portal, “She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade.” They added, “She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers,” referring to promo.

An insider said that the snub at the Oscars and the SAG Awards “wasn’t great for Angelina or Netflix.” She was nominated at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, even though she did not win it. A source claimed the snub showed that “Hollywood is Team Brad.”

They continued alleging, “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody would go against Brad and give Angelina a vote; people love Brad.” The source concluded, “The divorce is done, and yes, politics do come into play a little.”

Angelina Jolie gave an unforgettable performance in Maria pic.twitter.com/8qmGaNkWkp — JoliePurr (@jolie_purr) January 23, 2025

Fans React To Angelina Jolie Being Snubbed Due To Brad Pitt Rumor

Meanwhile, fans were not being whitewashed and shared their thoughts. One user said, “Stop thinking that Angelina Jolie was snubbed because Brad Pitt has power. That abuser can’t even get permission to make biographies,” referring to Jeff Buckley’s family rejecting Brad’s desire to create a biopic on the late popular musician.

Another felt, “I just want y’all to see how Brad Pitt’s smear campaign works. Angelina Jolie is grateful for how we are rooting for her, but getting devastated over a nomination isn’t part of her personality.” Though she did not get a nomination as Best Actress, even Maria, the film received only one nomination in the Best Cinematography category for Edward Lachma.

Guys take note of this. This is written by Sara Nathan. I just want y'all to see how Brad Pitt smear campaign works. I promise you Angelina Jolie is grateful how we are rooting for her but getting devastated over a nomination isn't part of her personality. She's happy how y'all… https://t.co/mtYYX8Gc5j pic.twitter.com/m0AL3c0AQO — Let Her Go ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) January 24, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lily-Rose Depp Stuns Fans With Leaked Nosferatu Audition Tape: “Outacted Her Own Father In Just One Scene”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News