Machine Gun Kelly is pulling out all the stops to win back his estranged girlfriend, Megan Fox, but she’s clarifying that reconciliation won’t be easy.

“She doesn’t trust him as far as she can throw him,” an insider said. “He’s REALLY gonna have to prove himself.”

Megan Fox’s Demands for Reconciliation

Fox is reportedly firm on her stance despite the rapper’s efforts to mend things while demanding full transparency about his past infidelities and insisting he seeks therapy before she even entertains the idea of getting back together.

“She does believe he loves her, but his ego gets so out of control that he can’t resist it when other women make eyes at him,” the insider added. “Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn’t believe he needs help.”

MGK and Megan Fox’s Repeated Breakups and Latest Splits

This is not the first time the duo’s tumultuous four-year relationship has faced a breakup, including their 2023 engagement fallout, but Fox isn’t quick to forgive this time.

The most recent split came after a disastrous trip to Vail, where Fox reportedly uncovered explicit texts from other women on MGK’s phone just after announcing she was expecting his baby.

“Truth is, Megan really isn’t thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads,” the source went on. “She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies.”

The actress also shares three sons with her ex-husband, former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

