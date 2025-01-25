Jennifer Aniston’s love life has taken an unexpected turn, and her dogs are keeping her company these days.

The 55-year-old ‘Morning Show’ star shared holiday selfies with her beloved pooches—Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield—at her lavish Bel Air estate, but sources reveal her heart desperately longs for the companionship of a man.

Jennifer Aniston’s Loneliness Despite Having Friends

Despite a full circle of loyal friends, frequent dinner parties, and her growing pack of fur babies, a source close to Aniston says that when the crowds fade, the emptiness of her $21 million mansion becomes undeniable.

“Jen does her best to fill up her world,” a source said. “She’s got a lot of wonderful friends, dotes on her precious fur babies, and even fosters others, but there are only so many dinner parties or girls’ nights she can throw.”

Now, like family, her staff helps fill the silence during the day, but come nightfall, it’s just her and the dogs.

The insider added, “The sad reality is that she is alone a lot of the time. She has her staff around during the day, which helps because they’ve become like family to her. But once they’ve gone home and it’s just her and the dogs, that huge house can feel empty.”

Jennifer Aniston’s Life Without Justin Theroux

The ‘Friends’ alum, who once shared her home with ex-husband Justin Theroux, never would have imagined she’d still be navigating life solo after they split in 2018.

While Theroux has moved on, newly engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aniston admits that the loneliness is more complex to shake than expected.

“It may be tough to feel sorry for someone so rich and famous, but Jen confesses that she’s lonely and misses the times when she had Justin there to keep her company,” the insider added. “It’s not that she wants him back; she just never imagined that she’d still be single all these years later. It’s really pretty sad.”

SoulwellPublish: Friendly Exes! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Hug in Sweet NYC Reunion On very good terms. Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux shared a hug after reuniting in New York City. The former couple were spotted on Saturday, Apr… pic.twitter.com/8oYQDOG4Vr — Erica Galvin (@EricaGalvin3) April 25, 2023

