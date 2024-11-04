Nothing quite whisks us back to simpler times like Friends. With Chandler’s razor-sharp sarcasm and Joey’s sweet cluelessness, this show was the ultimate escape from the real world. Spanning over 200 episodes in a decade, Friends didn’t just stay locked in the ’90s; it became a pop culture staple that the 2020s still can’t shake off.

Between the tear-jerker moments, catchphrases that have a life of their own, and scenarios that veer delightfully off-track, Friends nailed comedy with heart. So, let’s talk about fan-favorite episodes, aka the ones we keep going back to, no matter what.

“The One with the Nap Partners” (Season 7, Episode 6)

Who knew a grown-up nap could bring so much… bonding? Joey and Ross, two dudes who wouldn’t usually cuddle, somehow ended up loving their accidental couch snuggle. Sure, they were embarrassed, but watching them try to recreate that “just bro enough” nap had fans laughing (and cringing) like nothing else. Throw in Phoebe and Rachel’s Maid of Honor showdown, and voila—one of the BEST episodes out there.

“The Last One” (Season 10, Episode 17)

Friends gave us exactly what we needed—closure and nostalgia, in limit. Ross chases Rachel to the airport for one last chance (classic move) while Monica and Chandler say goodbye to the iconic purple apartment, ready to start their new life with twins.

“The One with the Proposal: Part 2” (Season 6, Episode 25)

Ross and Rachel were fantastic. But Chandler and Monica? They were the real love story. In this finale, Chandler’s commitment freakout almost ruins everything, but they finally make it to that perfectly imperfect proposal.

“The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2” (Season 7, Episode 24)

Monica and Chandler’s wedding had all the laughs and the feels. Chandler’s brief cold feet added a bit of drama, but he made it back just in time for the big “I do.” And, just to make stuff even more memorable, the episode throws in Rachel’s pregnancy reveal, leaving everyone reeling (in the best way).

“The One with the Cop” (Season 5, Episode 16)

Say it with me now: “PIVOT!” Ross, Rachel, and Chandler’s attempt to haul a couch up a narrow NYC staircase proves that you don’t need a complicated plot to get iconic comedy. Ross’ increasingly frantic “PIVOT!” cries and Chandler’s classic comeback—“Shut up, shut up, shut up!”—cemented this scene as sitcom gold.

“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9)

Ah, Thanksgiving on Friends. In this episode, we find out that Ross once blamed his college pot habit on Chandler, leading Monica’s parents to hold a long-standing grudge. The reveal triggers a family roast, with Monica and Ross airing out every last secret, including Rachel’s disastrous trifle (shepherd’s pie meets custard—need we say more?). It’s peak Friends chaos, with Joey’s enthusiastic “I like it!” capping it off.

“The One with the Jellyfish” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Only in Friends would a beach day end in a jellyfish sting and… well, a “unique” remedy. Poor Monica’s pain forces Joey and Chandler into hero mode, leading to one of the most hilariously awkward rescue missions ever. The gang’s horrified reactions to their retelling made it even better. It’s a cringe-worthy classic that shows how Friends could turn the simplest (and weirdest) incidents into iconic TV moments.

