Despite having parted ways years ago, fans of the once-golden Hollywood couple still hold on to memories of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s relationship. Now, while promoting his latest project, We Live in Time, co-starring Florence Pugh, Garfield has finally spoken up about his personal life, offering insights into the lessons the industry has taught him.

One particular subject took the actor back to 2016, when his relationship with Stone, his co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man, was the subject of immense media attention and speculation. Garfield, known for being protective of his privacy, spoke with a rare openness—albeit subtly and indirectly.

During a promotional interview, Garfield was asked by Esquire to fill in a peculiar rumor that directly connects his past ties with Stone—as well as the eventual breakup—to the central bittersweet romance between Mia (Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in La La Land, which also won the actress her first of the two Academy Awards for Best Actress. Garfield gently dismissed the claim in response, stating, “I guess people need something to believe.”

While Garfield refrains from divulging too much about his private life, he doesn’t completely rule out the rumor either. He stated, “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone,” leaving the door open for further speculations. His response leaves plenty of room for shippers and fanfiction writers to try and immortalize all his known or rumored relationships.

For context, Garfield and Stone first met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011, and their on-screen chemistry soon developed into a real-life romance. The couple went on to star in the sequel, which ironically features a realistic trajectory of romance and parting ways that have long overshadowed the movie’s superhero elements. Even though Garfield and Stone split in 2015, certain aspects of their relationship—like a wooden chair Garfield reportedly made for her—continue to mesmerize their combined fanbase. To this day, fans are still fascinated by melancholic edits of the couple circulating on social media, often accompanied by comparisons to the iconic scenes from La La Land.

