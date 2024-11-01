Tom Holland didn’t just swing onto the screen as Spider-Man; he webbed himself into our hearts as the beloved character. Among many actors who played the iconic character, Andrew Garfield has been hailed as the best one who brought a slick and brooding charm to the character. While Holland’s portrayal as an endearing kid-next-door with perfect awkwardness blended with the superhero cool, it was all thanks to Sony when they decided to discontinue The Amazing Spider-Man series.

Marvel and Sony’s collaboration introduced Holland, leading him to join the MCU’s roster of heroes and build an emotional connection with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. While Tony Stark was a father-like figure to Holland’s Peter Parker, it is intriguing to know what could have been the relationship between Andrew’s Spider-Man and Tony Stark if he continued to be Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield On His Relationship With Iron Man

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s relationship with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was full of warmth and depth, especially after Iron Man gave him an expensive and heartfelt gift after his sacrifice in the Endgame. However, if Holland hadn’t played the role of Spider-Man and Garfield had continued playing, would he have had a similar relationship with Iron Man?

Well, he was asked this question during an interview with GQ. He said, “Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be a suspect MCU Iron Man. I think he would be a little turned off by the excess, the billionaire, trillionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would rub my version of Spider-Man the wrong way. But maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark up to his egoic drives a little bit.”

His answer clarifies that Peter Parker wouldn’t have trusted Tony Stark as Holland did.

Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man?

Since Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man series was discontinued, many fans have been speculating if he would return to the screen, especially after the three trio, Andrew, Tobey Maguire, and Holland, returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Talking about his comeback, Garfield teased his return with People magazine, adding, “I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile.”

Recently, Garfield starred opposite Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Why The Exorcist Was Banned in Several Countries—The Controversial Details Explained!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News