Andrew Garfield, who played the titular Marvel role in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, made his last appearance as the character in the 2021 hit Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Garfield’s role made us believe he wasn’t just fighting the villains but wrestling with his inner battles. Moreover, his chemistry with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy had fans hooked. But after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony hit the brakes on his journey without concluding his character arc.

Although Garfield’s Spider-Man void was filled by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, his cameo in No Way Home reignited the spark among fans who want more of him. Well, Marvel and Sony can find plenty of ways to bring him back if they will.

Andrew Garfield Can Return To Save Tom Holland’s Zendaya

As seen in the final scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland loses everything, including his loved ones. Fans were devastated when Doctor Strange wiped out the memories of the entire universe, which included Holland’s best friend Ned and lover, MJ’s memories of remembering him as well.

On top of it, Holland’s Peter Parker’s decision not to reconnect with MJ and Ned felt like his storyline ended. However, a confirmed fourth Spider-Man can feature Garfield in a guest appearance which would help Holland’s Spidey understand love and loss.

Andrew Garfield In Avengers: Secret Wars

The most anticipated place where Andrew Garfield can come back is Avengers: Secret Wars, which is reportedly the culmination of the Multiverse. Moreover, Marvel has confirmed the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, which could mean more characters can return in the upcoming movie. Besides, the MCU has planned to reel in characters from Sony’s Spider-Man universe and X-Men, hinting at Garfield’s appearance.

Andrew Garfield Can Return With Tobey Maguire

This theory explains Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the two previous actors who played Spider-Man characters might reunite with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, probably under different circumstances. It can either be in Avengers: Secret Wars or Spider-Man 4.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Liam Payne Admitted How Much He Likes S*x, ‘I’m Totally Into It’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News