Tom Holland Spills the Beans About Spider-Man 4 Script: "I read it three weeks ago and..."

Spider-Man 4 is one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland is all set to return as the fan-favorite superhero, becoming the only actor with four solo outings as the web-slinger.

The film is developing, and Holland has shared some exciting updates about its script. The actor said that he and his co-star slash girlfriend Zendaya got to read a new draft of Spider-Man 4 script a few days ago.

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 4 Script is ‘Excellent’

Tom Holland recently appeared on the Rich Roll Podcast, where he opened up about Spider-Man 4. The actor said the film’s script was excellent but still needs some work. “We have a creative, a pitch, and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Holland added that he and Zendaya read the script together three weeks ago and loved it. “I read it three weeks ago, and it lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we were bouncing around the living room at times like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect,” the actor concluded.

Spider-Man 4 will be Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

According to reports, Spider-Man 4 will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the other hand, Jon Watts directed the earlier three installments of the franchise.

Since the fourth Spider-Man film is still in the scripting stage, it is not yet confirmed when it will be released. The movie will deal with the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Peter Parker’s memories were erased from everyone’s minds, including his girlfriend MJ, played by Zendaya.

Marvel has released three standalone Spider-Man films featuring Holland: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). The trilogy saw blockbuster success at the box office, with the previous film grossing over $1.9 billion worldwide.

