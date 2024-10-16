The holidays prove to be profitable for movies as people get to spend time with their loved ones. Films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Wild Robot experienced an impressive boost on Monday, the Columbus Day holiday. However, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 became an exception as it dipped significantly from last Monday despite the Holiday boost. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was made on a massive budget of $190-$200 million. According to the latest report by Variety, WB might suffer a loss between $150 million and $200 million due to the movie by Todd Phillips. The film will be available on digital platforms from Tuesday, October 29. It will be available for rent, or the viewers can purchase it on OTT platforms including Amazon and Apple TV+. The movie will arrive on the digital platforms in less than a month of its theatrical release.

When almost every movie experienced a holiday boost due to Columbus Day, Joker: Folie a Deux experienced a drop of 49.2% from last Monday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker 2 grossed less than $1 million on its second Monday only. It has collected $930K only. The DC movie has collected a $52.5 million cume in the United States. Joker 2 is eyeing a $57 million to $63 million in North America.

Joker 2 is experiencing a bad run at the international box office, yet it is comparatively better than in the United States. Joker: Folie a Deux has collected $113.40 million overseas, and adding the $52.48 million, it has managed to earn $165.88 million at the worldwide box office.

The Todd Phillips-helmed Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was released in the US on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

