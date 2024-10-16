Terrifier 3 is experiencing a great time at the theatres after debuting at #1 on the domestic box office chart. The Indie horror flick has already earned way more than its production budget and is enjoying the result of positive word of mouth. It is also being watched more because of the bad reception of WB’s Joker 2. Word of mouth for the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie is so bad that people are getting repulsed by it as they flock to the theatres for other films. Scroll below for more.

The film has already become the highest-grossing one in the Terrifier franchise. It features David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown and Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw. In addition to Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Chris Jericho, and more in crucial roles, the horror flick was made on a budget of $2 million only.

According to the report of trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Terrifier 3 collected a strong $2.6 million on Monday, experiencing a drop of only 46.6% from Sunday. The film played in just 2,514 theatres. It has reached $21.52 million cume at the US box office. Besides North America, the film had a limited release and came out in Croatia and Bulgaria.

The horror flick earned $131.88K from the international markets, taking the global cume to $21.65 million. It has collected over ten times the production budget. Cineverse distributed the film, and its CEO, Chris McGurk, is surprised by the film’s unimaginable success.

Chris told The Wrap, “Even if we had just made $5 million, we would have had a home run. $10 million would be the grand slam of grand slams. But to actually do over $18 million and to win the weekend amongst all those studio tentpoles is just really unbelievable. It’s another really great shot in the arm for independent film to see a little movie like this that was produced at that budget level and marketed the way we marketed it win the day.”

Terrifier 3 was released in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

