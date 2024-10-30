Following the tragic death of One Direction’s former singer, Liam Payne, on October 16, he opened up about his insatiable love for physical acts of love. The solo singer shared how he loves to sing about sex, well, because he loved it.

Liam Payne Admitted He Loves Sex

In a throwback interview with Total Access, the Bedroom Floor singer revealed his desires as a young artist. At the time, Payne parted ways from ex-fiance, Cheryl, and was quick to jump onto the next one by oversharing his fantasies.

The pop artist shared, “I like sex. So what better way than to musically express myself as a young man growing up? I’m into it. I like it. It’s good.” Well, that’s fair!

He further explained that he’s ready to be “honest” with his feelings following his split from Cheryl, with whom he has a son, Bear. He said, “To be honest with you, life’s taken a little bit of a different turn lately, so I’m kind of going with that turn and being honest with my feelings.”

Furthermore, his sex talks were highly referenced in his Bedroom Floor hit with lyrics, “You said it was over, but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor. We always on and off until you’re on me.” That’s something steamy!

How Did Liam Payne Die?

Liam Payne’s sudden death shocked the entire industry and his fans alike. The singer, whose solo career just began to hit off, tragically died at an Argentina hotel this week. Payne reportedly suffered multiple traumas and hemorrhages.

As per Buenos Aires police statement, Payne fell from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel and sustained “severe injuries.” He was declared dead on the spot by the medics. While many linked his death to his past struggle with addiction, authorities confirmed that substances were found in his hotel room.

