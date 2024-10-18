Liam Payne's Net Worth 2024 Revealed Amid Shocking News of One Direction Star's Tragic Death at 31!

In the turn of tragic events, Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, has died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Despite parting ways with One Direction, the pop star’s solo career thrived and maintained his star status, making him a bankable singer.

Liam Payne’s Net Worth 2024

Born prematurely on August 29, 1993, Liam Payne’s net worth was $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer’s first adventure to becoming a pop artist began when he starred as Tony Manero in the 2005 stage production of Saturday Night Fever at the age of 12 and sang in front of 26,000 spectators. Following this, he auditioned for the original UK X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned in 2010 and was grouped with Harry Styles, Nial Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson to create One Direction.

While One Direction launched all the members to megastardom, it was when Malik left the band. While the remaining members managed to keep the band by releasing more albums, they officially announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016. After this, Payne embarked on his solo journey, debuting his debut solo single, Strip That Down, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. He then released several other singles, including For You for Fifty Shades Freed and a debut album, LP1.

Liam Payne’s Real Estate

Liam Payne’s net worth is primarily reflected in his luxurious properties. In 2015, the singer paid $10 million for a mansion in Calabasas, California, and sold it for $102 million in 2021 to singer Halsey. At the time of his death, he maintained his residence in Buckinghamshire.

Liam Payne’s Personal Life

Liam Payne’s dating life has been nothing short of a high-profile relationship. In 2010, the singer dated X-Factor dancer Danielle Peazer till 2012. His highly publicized relationship was with Cheryl, and they started dating in 2016. They welcomed a son together in 2017 but parted ways in 2019. Soon after the breakup, Payne became romantically involved with Naomi Campbell, but their relationship lasted a few months. 2019, he met model Maya Henry and announced their engagement in 2020. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship only to get back together later. Payne was romantically linked with Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

