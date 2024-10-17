Megan Fox is not only a person with a bold style but has a fearless personality as well. But she often got in trouble for her statements. Fox is considered a sex symbol in Hollywood and has frequently been offered roles that objectify her. She is best known for playing the role of a succubus in Jennifer’s Body. However, there was once a rumor that Fox was being considered for the role of Wonder Woman. However, Megan’s response to this news was without filter and honestly a bit too harsh!

Wonder Woman is a DC superhero. Most recently, Gal Gadot played this role. She appeared in multiple movies in the old DC universe. Besides Gadot, Linda Carter previously made the character popular and is considered an icon. Meanwhile, Fox has appeared in popular franchises like the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to FandomWire’s report, in 2005, the Wonder Woman project was an on-and-off decision, and Megan Fox’s name came up in the mix as the lead. However, Fox unleashed her no-filter mouth while dismissing the rumors. In an interview with Times Online via MTV News, she opened up about it and called the DC heroine lame.

Megan Fox said, “Wonder Woman is a lame superhero… She flies around in her invisible jet, and her weaponry is a lasso that makes you tell the truth.”

She explained, “I just don’t get it. Somebody has a big challenge on their hands whoever takes that role, but I don’t want to do it.” Soon after that, she was cast in Michael Bay’s movie Transformers, which came out in 2007.

On the professional front, Megan Fox was last seen in the sci-fi thriller Subservience by SK Dale. She appeared opposite the 365 Days star Michele Morrone, and it also featured Madeline Zima alongside them. It was released on September 13.

