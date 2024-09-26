The original 2020 Polish erotic film, 365 Days, became a popular title on streaming platforms despite its explicit content and controversial themes.

Based on the novel by Blanka Lipinska, the original movie led to two sequels, 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days. The film follows the story of Laura Biel, a young woman kidnapped by a Sicilian mafia boss, Massimo Torricelli. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, promising if she doesn’t, he will set her free.

While the series gained popularity when it was released on Netflix, becoming the number 1 movie on the streamer for four straight days, fans are now wondering if there will be a fourth chapter to this trilogy. While it is not confirmed if there will be a 365 Days 4, it is highly unlikely given Lipinska only wrote three novels, each covered in the first three movies. Moreover, if the series returns for a fourth chapter, it’s unclear who would reprise their respective roles. Given the ending of The Next 365 Days, the two main characters, Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, will certainly return as the movie ends. Other cast members could be Simone Susinna and Magdalena Lamparska.

Although Lipińska hasn’t written a fourth book, she revealed that she would like to see a fourth film. In a throwback conversation with the TODAY Show, the author revealed that she wants to revisit Laura and Massimo’s story from the latter’s point of view. She said, “This is the story from the beginning. But this time, from the perspective of Massimo. It was fun for me to create something like that and go back to my memories — and then change them a little.”

The Next 365 Days ends with Laura and Massimo meeting on a beach, where they accept the pain they’ve caused each other. In a moment of vulnerability, Massimo tells Laura that he will accept her decision if she chooses Nacho over him. However, the film concludes before Laura makes her final choice. Given how it ended, a potential 365 Days 4 could pick up from this scene, with Laura deciding.

All three 365 Days films are available to stream on Netflix.

