After such a long wait, Netflix has finally released the trailer of one of their most awaited franchise 365 Days starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The first instalment was released in February 2020 and became the topic of discussion because of its hot & steamy s*x scenes between the duo. Well, the trailer for 365 Days: This Day is out now and the film releases on April 27, 2022. Scroll below to read the netizens’ reaction to the trailer.

The film is based on a don Massimo played by Michele Morrone who falls in love with a woman of his imagination. Fortunately for him, she exists and works as a sales director. Upon seeing, the actor kidnaps the actress and gives her 365 days to fall in love with her.

Now, the makers of the film have released the trailer of the second instalment titled ‘365 Days: This Day’. Michele Morrone is back as Massimo and we can’t stop drooling over this hottie. Anna-Maria Sieklucka plays the character of Laura and enjoys a massive fan following on social media post the success of the film.

365 Days: This Day revolves around the married life of Massimo and Laura and how his gangster past can affect his love life with his wife. Take a look at the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

The trailer looks really intriguing and well if you’ve read the book ‘365 Dni by Blanka Lipińska’ you would know what the future holds for the couple. However, one thing is for sure, fans are in for a hot steamy s*x ride between Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

A user on Instagram reacted to the trailer and commented, “movie night, this is gonna be wild 😮‍💨😮‍💨” Another user commented, “Are you lost baby girl 😉” A third user commented, “I’M READY!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️” A fourth user commented, “I’m ready…..😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥”

What are your thoughts on the trailer of 365 Days: This Day? Tell us in the comments below.

