Apparently, Rashami Desai’s recent comment about Umar Riaz’s personal life has not gone down well with the latter’s fans so much so that she had to face their heat on social media. This afternoon we told you, that Naagin 6 actress has approached Mumbai Police and said that Umar Riaz’s fans are harassing her. Taking to social media, she requested the officials to look into the matter where her family is being dragged and harassed.

Rashami Desai who recently appeared on Siddharth Kanan’s podcast had stated, “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same.”

Slamming the actress a user wrote, “She tried but she failed, she tried a lot to be in relationship with him but he was least interested, toh Rashmi ne khud ko dilasa diya hai yeh kehkar -“may be he has someone in life”kyunki agar nahi hota toh mein hoti #UmarRiaz WE LOVE UMAR RIAZ.”

While another said, “Who the hell is she to comment on Umar’s personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!” A netizen also wrote, “I had said it from day 1- her entry was to mess with Umar’s game and help her bestie Teja win it. And now look, both are in the same show and she is making music videos and chilling with people whom Umar made a bond with. She used him to revive her career.”

Taking to Twitter, Umar Riaz supported in Tweet of Rashami and asked his fans to relax. He Tweeted, “Guys everyone needs to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred.”

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏#umararmy #Rashamians — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

Now according to the latest development in Rashami and Umar’s case is that Rashami has apparently stopped following Umar Riaz on Instagram. Yes, that is true! While searching for the same in her profile, we couldn’t find Riaz’s name in the following list.

Time and again Umar and Rashami have maintained that they are very good friends, but looks like their friendship has hit the rock bottom. Don’t you agree?

