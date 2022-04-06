Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success now. Bagging Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6, the actress is one of the most popular winners in recent times after Sidharth Shukla. Her popularity further increased owing to her romance with Karan Kundrra.

The actress also bought a brand new luxury car Audi Q7 yesterday. Pictures and videos of her with her boyfriend Kundrra celebrating the milestone have also gone viral. Needless to say, the actress has a successful career and is also quite active on social media. But do you know how much she makes per Instagram post? Scroll down to know.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Tejasswi Prakash is being paid Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of Naagin 6. If you thought that this is a huge amount, then her charges per Instagram post will shock you. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. Her Instagram following stands at five million which is a huge jump from what she had prior to Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi earns as much as Rs 10 – 15 lakh for a post on her social media handle. This is a huge amount as compared to what Rupali Ganguly earns through her Instagram post, as per the report. The Anupamaa actress is rumoured to be commanding Rs 8 lakh for one Instagram promotional post.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with Karan Kundrra since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Fans have been now eager to know whether they will tie the knot any sooner. The Naagin 6 actress also spoke about her marriage plans recently in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

She said, “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan) has told (everyone) that in March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

