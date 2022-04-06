Popular TV show Anupamaa is set to make its way to OTT with its prequel titled Anupama – Namaste America where it will unravel the early life of its lead character.

While the prequel added Puja Banerjee to its cast recently, and is set to stream from April 25, special pictures from the prequel’s set have been shared, giving fans a sneak peek into Anupamaa’s residence during her early years of marriage.

The pictures give an idea about the physical setting and the universe of Anupama – Namaste America.

Bringing alive the prequel, Anupama – Namaste America will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them will be Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively.

As we eagerly wait for the premiere of ANUPAMA–NAMASTE AMERICA only on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's the first look at ANUPAMA home sweet home from 17 years ago.Catch in all as the PREQUEL GLIMPSE Is Here.#AnupamaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QrH46xvUna — Anjali Sidana (@iamanjali_4) April 5, 2022

Anupama – Namaste America will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

